Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $102.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

