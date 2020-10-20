Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 131,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,251 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

