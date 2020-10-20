Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,881 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $36,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

