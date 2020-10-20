Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 895,634 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.3% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $243,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

