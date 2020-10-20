Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.