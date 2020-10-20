Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9,028.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

