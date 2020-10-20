Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,515.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,439.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

