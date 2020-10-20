Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.61.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.