Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $36.91 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,979 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,995 shares of company stock valued at $82,355,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $333.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

