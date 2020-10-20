Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $38.06 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 177,056 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Intel by 9.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $221,371,000 after buying an additional 361,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intel by 802.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

