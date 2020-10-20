Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

