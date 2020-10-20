Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 16,315 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 133.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

ServiceNow stock opened at $523.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.