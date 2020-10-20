Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,433 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19. The firm has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

