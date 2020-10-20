Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCBG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

CCBG stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $349.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

