Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 547,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 124.5% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,968. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.