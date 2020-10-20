Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

