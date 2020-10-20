Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth $732,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.