Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 229,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

