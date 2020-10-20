Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26,352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.