Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.27.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.76. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.