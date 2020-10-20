Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,873,000 after purchasing an additional 239,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,439.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

