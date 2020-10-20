Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,894,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after buying an additional 1,446,746 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

KO stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

