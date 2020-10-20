Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,836,000 after buying an additional 244,949 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 83,578.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

