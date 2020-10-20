Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

CBOE stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $296.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

