Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0043 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and $3.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,614,878 tokens. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

