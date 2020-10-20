Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

