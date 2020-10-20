Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) PT Lowered to $19.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAGDF. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.71.

OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

