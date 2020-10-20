Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Shares Gap Up to $9.72

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $10.62. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1,487 shares trading hands.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile (NYSE:CHAQ)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

