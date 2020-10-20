Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

