Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

