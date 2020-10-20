Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $735.00 at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $700.00 to $735.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $632.46.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $617.66 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

