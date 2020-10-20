China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.87. China Xiangtai Food shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 11,366 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.