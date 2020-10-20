Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2020 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,210.74.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,335.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,281.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,082.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 148.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

