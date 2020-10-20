Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

CHDN stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.