CIBC Boosts Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target to $69.00

Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBOF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCBOF opened at $41.56 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.