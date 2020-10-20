Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

