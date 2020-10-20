Citigroup Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $250.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $227.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

