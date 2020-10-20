Citigroup Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $122.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.12.

ETN opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $111.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

