Citigroup Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $24.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of CMC opened at $21.11 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Commercial Metals by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

