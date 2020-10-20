Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.93. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

