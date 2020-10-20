Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $3.51. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,781,461 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 125.63% and a negative net margin of 246.88%.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

