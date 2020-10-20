Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of CLX opened at $212.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 184.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clorox by 121.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 81.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 98.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

