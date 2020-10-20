Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

