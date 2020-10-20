CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Tops $104,157.58

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market cap of $104,157.58 and $866.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001709 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002427 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 239.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

