Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 139.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

