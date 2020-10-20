Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

CMC stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,924,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

