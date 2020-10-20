Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.55 ($40.65).

SGO stock opened at €33.80 ($39.76) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a one year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.90.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

