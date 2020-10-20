COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $36.83 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

