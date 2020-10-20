Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.50. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,162 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

