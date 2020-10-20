Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

